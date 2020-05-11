Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

