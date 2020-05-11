Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $7.12 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $163.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average of $198.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.33.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

