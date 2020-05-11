Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $9.87 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 290,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 186,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 81,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.07.

NYSE D opened at $78.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

