Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Global Payments by 6,096.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 511,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after buying an additional 453,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,314,000 after buying an additional 416,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $175.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

