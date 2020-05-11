Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,568 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

