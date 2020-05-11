Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Raised to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $809.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $2,648,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

