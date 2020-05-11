Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

MTW opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Manitowoc had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

