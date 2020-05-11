Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.86.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.