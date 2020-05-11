MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 75.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,028 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,352,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,441 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,025 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 183,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,232,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,748,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

MD opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MEDNAX Inc has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.