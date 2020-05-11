Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of MLCO opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,420 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 42.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

