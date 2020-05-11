Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

MET stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

