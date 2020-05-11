MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MCR opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

