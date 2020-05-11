MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MMT opened at $5.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

