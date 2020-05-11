Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVIS. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MVIS opened at $0.77 on Monday. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $100.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.32% of Microvision worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Microvision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

