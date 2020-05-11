MOAC (MOAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $65,671.00

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One MOAC coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOAC has a market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $65,671.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MOAC Coin Trading

MOAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.