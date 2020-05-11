Mobile Mini Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Mobile Mini has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Mobile Mini has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mobile Mini to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

MINI stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MINI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upped their price objective on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.