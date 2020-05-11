Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Reduced by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,408 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

