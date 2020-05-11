Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,760 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $117,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,384.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

