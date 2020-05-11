Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,090 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,114,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,625,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

DIS opened at $109.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

