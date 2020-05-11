Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $215,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $333.58 on Monday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.