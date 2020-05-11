NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NSTG stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.32. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 83.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. Research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,102 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $195,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $440,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,312. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

