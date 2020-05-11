Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Netflix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $434.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

