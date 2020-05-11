New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $127.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.15. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.90.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

