NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,803. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

