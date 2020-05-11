Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Norbord by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norbord by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norbord by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Norbord by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 2.48. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.16%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

