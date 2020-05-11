Opacity (OPQ) Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $778,115.24 and approximately $59,336.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.02072264 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00170602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

