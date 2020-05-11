Oppenheimer Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $213.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.53.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $213.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.78 and its 200 day moving average is $214.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,063,422. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

