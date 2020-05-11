Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 354 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $84.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.37. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

