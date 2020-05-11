Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Facebook were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

