Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $27,000 in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after purchasing an additional 475,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,821,000 after purchasing an additional 412,293 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,526.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,070,000 after purchasing an additional 388,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 274,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

WCN stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

