PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.23 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

