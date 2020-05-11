PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUGOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $14.61 on Monday. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

