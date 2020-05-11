Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $46.18 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

