Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

