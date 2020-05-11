Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.27.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $73.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $76,352,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after buying an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 290,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after purchasing an additional 273,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

