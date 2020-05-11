Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of PS opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.58. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.00.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $703,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,594 shares of company stock worth $1,411,457 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pluralsight by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pluralsight by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,631,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,833,000 after buying an additional 1,661,080 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Pluralsight by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,021,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after buying an additional 360,517 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Pluralsight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,875,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,703,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth $66,505,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

