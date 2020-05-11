PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $28,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,298,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,339,000 after buying an additional 922,840 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,383,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 624.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 940,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $91.98 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

