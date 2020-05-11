PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 110,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.