Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

