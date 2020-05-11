Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $218,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 363,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

