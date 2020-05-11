Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $6,181,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average is $120.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

