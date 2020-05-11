Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

