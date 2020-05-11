Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 4.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

