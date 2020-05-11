Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.