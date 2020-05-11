Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stake Lifted by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,650,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after buying an additional 188,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

