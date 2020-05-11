Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.28.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

