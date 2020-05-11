Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $31,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $3,689,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $497,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 8,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

