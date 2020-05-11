Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 101 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $332.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

