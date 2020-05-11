Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

NYSE:ACN opened at $187.43 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

