Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $231.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

